Comerica Bank Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of CDK Global worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after buying an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

