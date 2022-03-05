Comerica Bank Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

