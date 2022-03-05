Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

