Comerica Bank Sells 13,239 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 325,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

