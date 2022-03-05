Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.