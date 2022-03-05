Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.52

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.52 and traded as low as $68.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.