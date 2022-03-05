Comparing Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million 3.00 $5.22 million $1.48 15.46 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 8.00 $918.44 million $15.03 20.28

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Elmira Savings Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elmira Savings Bank and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07

Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $386.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Elmira Savings Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

