Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.52 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 57.43.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

