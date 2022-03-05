Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,915,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19.
CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
