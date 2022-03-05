Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 1,915,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 180,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 45,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.