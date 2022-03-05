ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 654,935 shares of company stock worth $1,717,664. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

