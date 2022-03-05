Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 28484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

