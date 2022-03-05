Contrasting Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -38.53% -1,531.00% -12.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.90%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 160.99%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -4.04 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $194.13 million 1.98 -$74.81 million ($1.65) -4.82

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

