Contrasting Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47%

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veritex has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54 Veritex $374.89 million 5.05 $139.58 million $2.78 13.80

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats Kentucky Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares (Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.