Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $538,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 278.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

PNR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.