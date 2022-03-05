Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,084 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

