Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,498 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.