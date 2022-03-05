Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,962 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Textron by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

