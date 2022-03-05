Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

INTU stock opened at $464.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.38. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

