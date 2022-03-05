Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in February

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 1,078,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.71%.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

