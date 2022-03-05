Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $603.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.