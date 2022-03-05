Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COST traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.96.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

