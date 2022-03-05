Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,520 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. 100,609,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,373,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

