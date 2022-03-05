Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. 553,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.