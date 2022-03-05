Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,462,000 after buying an additional 309,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.