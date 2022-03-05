Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 137.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 131.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 229,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

