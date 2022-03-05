Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,142,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,322,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $573.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

