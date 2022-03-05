Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

