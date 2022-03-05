Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 3,182,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

