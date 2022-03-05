Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 379,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,095. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

