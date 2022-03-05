Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Coupang has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

