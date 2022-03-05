Cowen Increases Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $32.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of GO opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

