Cowen Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

