CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. CRA International has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

