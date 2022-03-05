CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. CRA International has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $116.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.
CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
