Craig Hallum Cuts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $41.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BATS:JAMF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jamf by 4,583.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

