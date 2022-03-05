Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 8,307,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,784,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 90,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

