Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Earns “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.15. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

