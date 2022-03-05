Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

