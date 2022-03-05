Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.75 and a 52 week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

