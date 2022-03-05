CryptEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,274.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 8% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $477,644.13 and $1,274.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00014221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,438.31 or 0.99804420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

