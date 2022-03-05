CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAW. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

