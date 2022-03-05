CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.87

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 345729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several research firms have commented on CSGS. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

