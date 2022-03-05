CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $37.43. 30,148,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.