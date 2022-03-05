CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTS. reduced their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 90,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,068. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

