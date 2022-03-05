CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
