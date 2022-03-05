CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

