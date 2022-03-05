Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,147 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $59.41 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

