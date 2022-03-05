Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.