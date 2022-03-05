Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $854,000 Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 2,098.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

