Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA raised its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

