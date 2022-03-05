Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,731 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $157.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

