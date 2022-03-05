CUE Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $85,364.91 and approximately $233.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.21 or 0.00028388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.